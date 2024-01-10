BAE Systems: construction of a shipbuilding academy
The Academy, estimated to cost £12m, will include a modern commercial hall and flexible learning center. The Academy will support the development of all staff, from apprentices to senior managers, and is part of the company's ongoing commitment to developing future talent.
When completed in the second half of 2024, this 'Shipbuilding Academy' will provide bespoke training for around 4,500 employees, including almost 700 apprentices.
The new facilities will notably double the number of apprentices in Glasgow to over 200 new apprentices each year.
