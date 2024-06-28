BAE Systems: contract with Tatra Defense Vehicle
This program, for the armies of Sweden, Germany and the UK, includes 250 new all-terrain vehicles, with an option for a further 274 units.
The contract strengthens the links between the Swedish and Czech defense industries.
Prototype production will begin this summer, with series production scheduled for late 2025.
