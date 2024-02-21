LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain's BAE Systems posted a 14% jump in annual earnings, beating guidance, and said it expected further growth in 2024 as government orders for defence equipment surge due to rising geopolitical tensions.

Underlying earnings per share at the country's biggest defence contractor came in at 63.2 pence, compared with a consensus forecast of 62.5 pence, and its guidance of a 10-12% rise.

The company, whose biggest customers are the United States, Britain, Saudi Arabia and Australia, on Wednesday recorded sales of 25.3 billion pounds ($31.9 billion) last year, up 9% on 2022, as the Ukraine war continues to drive demand for military kit.

For this year, BAE, which makes submarines and Typhoon fighter jets in Britain, said it expected earnings per share to grow by 6% to 8% on sales which are forecast to rise 10% to 12%.

"Our performance, combined with our global footprint and record order intake, means we're well-positioned for sustained growth in the coming years," Chief Executive Charles Woodburn said in a statement.

BAE also announced an 11% rise in its annual dividend. ($1 = 0.7923 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Paul Sandle)