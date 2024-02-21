LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain's BAE Systems posted a 14% jump in annual earnings, beating guidance, and said it expected further growth in 2024 as government orders for defence equipment surge due to rising geopolitical tensions. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Paul Sandle)
