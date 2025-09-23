BAE Systems announced the commissioning of HMS Agamemnon, the sixth Astute-class attack submarine, at a ceremony attended by King Charles III in Barrow-in-Furness. This 7,400-ton, 97-meter nuclear vessel joins the Royal Navy and will soon begin sea trials.



On the same day, Defense Secretary John Healey launched the cutting of the first plate of HMS King George VI, the fourth and final Dreadnought-class submarine, intended to provide nuclear deterrence at sea from the 2030s onwards.



Steve Timms, Director of the Submarine Division, praised "the significant progress of the program," while Chief of the Naval Staff Sir Gwyn Jenkins expressed his gratitude to the Barrow teams for their key role in the UK's maritime defense.



Finally, the King granted Barrow the status of Royal Port in recognition of its 120-year history of military shipbuilding.