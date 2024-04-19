BAE Systems: modernizes munitions plant

April 19, 2024 at 10:38 am EDT Share

BAE Systems Ordnance Systems (OSI) has selected Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA), the U.S. defense subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace in South Korea, to modernize a production building at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.



BAE Systems OSI has been the operating contractor for the Radford Army Ammunition Plant since 2012, and in December 2023 received the contract to continue operating the Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport, Tennessee, through 2035.



' BAE Systems is fully committed to modernizing the Radford Army Ammunition Plant and strengthening its support for the needs of the U.S. Army,' said John Swift, vice president and general manager, BAE Systems Ordnance Systems



' We are delighted to be working with Hanwha Defense USA, as they will use their proven expertise to help us integrate advanced chemical processing capabilities into a manufacturing environment. '



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.