(Alliance News) - BAE Systems PLC on Monday said its recent trading has been in line with its upgraded guidance from its interim results.

The London-based defence company said it is delivering "another year of good sales and earnings growth", as well as "strong cash flow generation".

It continues to expect sales growth of 5% to 7% in 2023 from the USD23.26 billion sales achieved in 2022, with underlying earnings before interest and tax to grow 6% to 8% from USD2.48 billion. BAE Systems anticipates a free cash flow of over GBP1.8 billion versus GBP1.95 billion in 2022.

The company pointed to a strong opportunity pipeline, as well as strong order flow on new and existing programmes, and renewals on incumbent positions.

Chief Executive Officer Charles Woodburn said: "These underpin our confidence and visibility for good top line growth in the coming years, and we continue to reinforce our value compounding model with a sharp focus on operational performance and disciplined capital allocation."

BAE Systems shares were 0.6% higher at 1,110.50 pence each on Monday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.