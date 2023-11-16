BAE Systems: selected to enhance Eurofighter GPS

November 16, 2023 at 10:04 am EST Share

BAE Systems has announced that its Digital GPS Anti-Jamming (DIGAR) system has been selected as part of the Phase 4 Enhancements for the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.



According to the company, this system will enhance the aircraft's protection against GPS signal jamming, spoofing and radio interference, enabling pilots to carry out their missions in the most challenging environments.



'Modern fighters need accurate positioning and navigation data to succeed in their missions,' said Luke Bishop, Director of Navigation and Sensor Systems at BAE Systems.



' Our DIGAR antenna electronics and GEM VII GPS receivers are reliable in protecting these vital platforms in difficult GPS environments to support mission success,' he added.



As a reminder, the Eurofighter Typhoon is the backbone of combat air defense for the UK and several of its key European and international allies.





Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.