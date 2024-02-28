BAE Systems signs $400 million contract with Danish Army

BAE Systems has signed a framework agreement with the Danish Ministry of Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) to provide repair and maintenance services for the Danish Army's CV90 combat vehicles over a 15-year period.



The agreement is worth around $400 million. It covers repair and maintenance services for the Danish Army's fleet of 44 CV90s, as well as the supply of spare parts.



'This important agreement will guarantee the functionality of the Danish Army's CV90 fleet, and ensure that they remain operational at a high level of capability and pace for many years to come,' said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, Managing Director of BAE Systems Hägglunds. the company that designs and manufactures the CV90.



Ten European countries, including seven NATO members, have chosen this vehicle, and it has seen action in Liberia, Afghanistan and Ukraine.



