BAE Systems signs a new order in the United States

April 08, 2024 at 10:23 am EDT

BAE Systems has received an additional $25 million order following a $181 million contract with the U.S. Marine Corps. This new order is for more Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACVs) in a fourth order.



The total cumulative value of the contract is $2.7 billion. In addition to vehicle production, the contract covers the procurement of ACV Personnel (ACV-P) variants, commissioning and sustainment costs, as well as support and test equipment.



The vehicles produced under this contract will meet the fleet's ACV-P requirements, providing them with a full operational amphibious capability to execute operations worldwide.



We continue to work closely with our strategic partner Iveco Defense Vehicles and the Marine Corps to ensure the ACVs are ready for current and future deployments," said Garrett Lacaillade, Vice President of Amphibious Vehicles for BAE Systems.



