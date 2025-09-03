BAE Systems has signed a partnership with GM Defense and NP Aerospace to provide the UK Ministry of Defense with a new fleet of land vehicles.



The program aims to replace an aging fleet of military vehicles.



Team LionStrike will offer a combination of GM Defense's world-class vehicle range, including commercial trucks, utility vehicles, and their Infantry Support Vehicle (ISV) for the UK Ministry of Defense's land mobility program.



BAE Systems is working with GM Defense to enhance and upgrade commercial trucks and utility vehicles for military use.



BAE said that the combined capabilities of Team LionStrike enable us to lead the charge for the UK government's ambitions to revitalize and maintain the UK's vital defense capability, and ensure that the British Army has the best capabilities to meet its changing needs.