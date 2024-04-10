BAE Systems: signs contract for gun repairs
The contract means that L119s donated by the UK to Ukraine can be maintained in the country and returned to the front line more quickly.
' 'The L119 light gun has proved to be a reliable system favored by Ukrainian forces due to its accurate firepower, light weight, low logistical requirements and mobility,' said the group.
' Our partner's provision of a strategic military repair facility will significantly reduce the amount of time artillery equipment is out of service ' said Gabby Costigan, group managing director, business development.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction