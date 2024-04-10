BAE Systems: signs contract for gun repairs

The UK Ministry of Defence has awarded BAE Systems a contract to maintain and repair L119 light guns in Ukraine.



The contract means that L119s donated by the UK to Ukraine can be maintained in the country and returned to the front line more quickly.



' 'The L119 light gun has proved to be a reliable system favored by Ukrainian forces due to its accurate firepower, light weight, low logistical requirements and mobility,' said the group.



' Our partner's provision of a strategic military repair facility will significantly reduce the amount of time artillery equipment is out of service ' said Gabby Costigan, group managing director, business development.



