BAE Systems signs contract with U.S. Navy

BAE Systems has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy to continue supporting the C5ISR mobile deployable programs.



The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a contract worth approximately $86 million to continue supporting its Mobile Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (MDC5ISR) mobile deployable programs.



The contract includes support for a variety of MDC5ISR products, including small craft, transportable systems, en-route communications systems and intra-platform systems for the U.S. Navy, Special Operations Forces, Homeland Security and other Departments of Defense ( DoD) and non-DoD agencies.



' We've been providing rapid-response, integrated C5ISR solutions to this program for more than 35 years, and we're proud to continue supporting deployed warfighters around the world. said Lisa Hand, Vice President and General Manager, BAE Systems Integrated Defense Solutions.



