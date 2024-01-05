BAE Systems signs contract with US Army for M777 guns

BAE Systems announced today that it has signed an agreement with the U.S. Army for the major structures of the M777 light guns, as part of an Undefined Action Contract (UCA), currently limited to $50 million.



This agreement will enable BAE Systems to begin executing the program, while finalizing contract details and total value with the customer.



BAE Systems will work with its UK and US supply chain to produce the major titanium structures for the M777. The first major structures are scheduled for delivery in 2025.



' This restart of production of major structures for the US Army's M777 comes at a critical time, with the deployment of guns for operations in Ukraine. The United States, along with Canada and Australia, has donated M777s to Ukraine. We understand that they work well, and we are very proud of our role in supporting our allies', said John Borton, Vice President and Managing Director of BAE Systems Weapons Systems UK.



