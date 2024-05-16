BAE Systems signs decoy contract with US Navy

May 16, 2024 at 07:07 am EDT

BAE Systems has announced that it has been chosen by the US Navy to develop the Dual Band Decoy (DBD), an advanced radio frequency (RF) countermeasure designed to protect fighter aircraft against enemy attack.



The decoy disrupts enemy radars and deflects missiles using state-of-the-art jamming technology, and can be triggered manually or automatically.



BAE Systems reports that the DBD is adaptable to a variety of aircraft, and can be upgraded to counter future threats.



The DBD will initially be deployed on the U.S. Navy's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.



