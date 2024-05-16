BAE Systems signs decoy contract with US Navy
The decoy disrupts enemy radars and deflects missiles using state-of-the-art jamming technology, and can be triggered manually or automatically.
BAE Systems reports that the DBD is adaptable to a variety of aircraft, and can be upgraded to counter future threats.
The DBD will initially be deployed on the U.S. Navy's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.
