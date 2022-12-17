Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BAE Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-16 am EST
840.80 GBX   +0.41%
BAE Systems to provide all-terrain vehicles to UK, Germany and Sweden
AN
FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.3% as Recession Fears Rise
DJ
Sweden, Germany, United Kingdom jointly acquire 436 BAE Systems BvS10 all-terrain vehicles
AQ
BAE Systems to provide all-terrain vehicles to UK, Germany and Sweden

12/17/2022 | 06:44am EST
(Alliance News) - BAE Systems PLC on Friday said the UK, Germany and Sweden have agreed to purchase 436 of its all-terrain vehicles in a joint procurement deal worth USD760 million.

The London-based defence contractor said the BvS10 vehicles will be used in support of Arctic operations for the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle programme.

BAE said it will deliver the vehicles starting in 2024, with 236 going to Sweden, 140 to Germany and 60 to the UK. The vehicles are based on a version of the BvS10 currently operated by Sweden. They will include variants for troop transport, logistics, medical evacuation, recovery, and command and control. They each can carry up to eight soldiers, depending on the configuration.

The UK Ministry of Defence said it will spend GBP140 million for its 60 amphibious vehicles. The UK Commando Force will receive them starting in February 2025, and they will be in service for 30 years.

Sweden last year had ordered 127 of the vehicles and, additionally to the joint procurement deal announced Friday, will buy 40 others, worth USD50 million, BAE said.

"We're seeing increased interest from numerous countries for the extreme mobility capabilities offered by the BvS10 and its unarmoured sister vehicle, Beowulf," said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, managing director of BAE Systems Hagglunds, which makes the vehicles in Ornskoldsvik, Sweden.

BAE shares closed up 0.3% at 840.00 pence on Friday in London.

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

