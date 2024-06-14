BAE Systems to unveil new anti-aircraft system

June 14, 2024 at 04:34 am EDT Share

BAE Systems will unveil its new-generation anti-aircraft system, the Tridon Mk2, at the Eurosatory trade show in Paris from June 17 to 21.



Based on the Bofors 40 mm cannon and drawing on 90 years' experience, this system is designed to counter evolving airborne threats, including drones.



Presented as 'mobile, accurate and modular', the Tridon Mk2 can be mounted on various platforms and controlled remotely. It uses Bofors 3P programmable ammunition and has an effective range of up to 12 km.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.