BAE Systems to unveil new anti-aircraft system
Based on the Bofors 40 mm cannon and drawing on 90 years' experience, this system is designed to counter evolving airborne threats, including drones.
Presented as 'mobile, accurate and modular', the Tridon Mk2 can be mounted on various platforms and controlled remotely. It uses Bofors 3P programmable ammunition and has an effective range of up to 12 km.
