BAE Systems: underlying EPS up 14% in 2023

BAE Systems announces sales of £25.2 billion in 2023, up 9% on the previous year.



Underlying EBIT was up 9% to £2.68 billion, with underlying EPS of 63.2 pence, up 14% on 2022.

FCF, meanwhile, rose from £1950m in 2022 to £2593m in 2023.



Finally, the order book reached a record level of £69.8 billion, with £37.7 billion of new orders.



"We expect our model to continue to progress in 2024, with the acquisition of Ball Aerospace strengthening our growth and consolidating our large-scale presence in the fast-growing areas of space and tactical solutions," commented CFO Brad Greve.



For 2024, BAE Systems anticipates sales growth of between 10 and 12%, underlying EBIT up 11-13%, and underlying EPS up 6-8% on 2023.



