BAE Systems upgrades Australian Mk45 Mod 2 guns

January 09, 2024 at 04:24 am EST

BAE Systems announces that it has won a contract from the Commonwealth of Australia to upgrade the existing Mk 45 Mod 2 naval gun systems on Anzac class frigates with a Common Control System (CCS).



The idea is to eliminate obsolescence issues and extend the life of the gun system.



In addition to offering compatibility and interoperability with US Navy gun systems, the upgrade will equip the Mk 45s with the capability to integrate future extended-range precision-guided munitions, such as the hypervelocity projectile.



Work on the contract will take place at BAE Systems' production facility in Louisville, Kentucky, with first delivery scheduled for early 2026.



