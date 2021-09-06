BAE : Techmodal and BAE Systems - one year on

Over the last year BAE Systems and Techmodal have successfully delivered a number of projects that have improved capability and efficiency for their customers. The two companies have delivered leading digital capabilities for a wide variety of defence customers, and are actively supporting the Royal Navy in its ambitions to create a digital Navy.

Companies celebrate a year of joint projects and wins

Techmodal's advanced data science and analytics capabilities have strengthened BAE Systems' data and digital expertise

Techmodal has grown its team of data experts by over 30% within the last year

Joint projects have included the application of predictive analytics to provide insight to improve maintenance and operational support for BAE Systems customers. As an example, Techmodal is beginning to define and develop the 'digital thread' for the Type 26, essential for the effective support of the Royal Navy's future frigate currently in production. And beyond the maritime domain, Techmodal has played a key role in everything from Air Insights, which supports F35 logistics planning and cost modelling, to carbon capture analysis in support of BAE Systems' energy and net zero carbon research.

'Following our acquisition by BAE Systems, Techmodal is growing rapidly, in terms of our people, our capabilities, and our reach,' says Gareth Vaughan, Techmodal's Managing Director. 'We've increased our headcount by 30%. We've added Microsoft Gold Analytics Partner status to our Oracle accreditations and we've entered new markets, including rail and health. We remain successful in our core UK defence market, and are looking forward to increasing our international reach. '

'We knew from the start that Techmodal's capabilities, alongside BAE Systems' advanced suite of digital and engineering capabilities, was going to be a winning combination,' added Graham Farnell, Director of Engineering and Digital Services at BAE Systems. 'Together we've used data diagnostics and data science to deliver real value into a number of defence projects. This acquisition is a clear example of our strategy to advance our technology capabilities, grow our business and deliver excellence to our customers in the critical data domain. The expertise we can offer together is enormously in demand, and it's been gratifying to see one successful project after another.'

Techmodal was acquired by BAE Systems as part of a strategy to complement, diversify and grow BAE Systems' existing digital and data capabilities.