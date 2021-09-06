Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BAE Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BAE : Techmodal and BAE Systems - one year on

09/06/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Over the last year BAE Systems and Techmodal have successfully delivered a number of projects that have improved capability and efficiency for their customers. The two companies have delivered leading digital capabilities for a wide variety of defence customers, and are actively supporting the Royal Navy in its ambitions to create a digital Navy.

  • Companies celebrate a year of joint projects and wins
  • Techmodal's advanced data science and analytics capabilities have strengthened BAE Systems' data and digital expertise
  • Techmodal has grown its team of data experts by over 30% within the last year

Joint projects have included the application of predictive analytics to provide insight to improve maintenance and operational support for BAE Systems customers. As an example, Techmodal is beginning to define and develop the 'digital thread' for the Type 26, essential for the effective support of the Royal Navy's future frigate currently in production. And beyond the maritime domain, Techmodal has played a key role in everything from Air Insights, which supports F35 logistics planning and cost modelling, to carbon capture analysis in support of BAE Systems' energy and net zero carbon research.

'Following our acquisition by BAE Systems, Techmodal is growing rapidly, in terms of our people, our capabilities, and our reach,' says Gareth Vaughan, Techmodal's Managing Director. 'We've increased our headcount by 30%. We've added Microsoft Gold Analytics Partner status to our Oracle accreditations and we've entered new markets, including rail and health. We remain successful in our core UK defence market, and are looking forward to increasing our international reach. '

'We knew from the start that Techmodal's capabilities, alongside BAE Systems' advanced suite of digital and engineering capabilities, was going to be a winning combination,' added Graham Farnell, Director of Engineering and Digital Services at BAE Systems. 'Together we've used data diagnostics and data science to deliver real value into a number of defence projects. This acquisition is a clear example of our strategy to advance our technology capabilities, grow our business and deliver excellence to our customers in the critical data domain. The expertise we can offer together is enormously in demand, and it's been gratifying to see one successful project after another.'

Techmodal was acquired by BAE Systems as part of a strategy to complement, diversify and grow BAE Systems' existing digital and data capabilities.

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 17:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BAE SYSTEMS PLC
01:52pBAE : Techmodal and BAE Systems - one year on
PU
09/03BAE : Marine Corps halts waterborne operations due to tank problem
AQ
09/03BAE : offers advanced combat-proven CV90 to Czech Army in partnership with VOP
AQ
09/03BAE : Files Bid to Supply Infantry Fighting Vehicles to Czech Republic
MT
09/02Bae Systems Offers Advanced, Combat-Proven Cv90 to Czech Army in Partnership ..
CI
09/02BAE : offers advanced combat-proven CV90 to Czech Army in partnership with VOP
PU
09/01BAE : releases its first-ever impact report on diversity, equity, and inclusion
PU
08/31DARPA Selects BAE Systems to Advance Autonomy Software for Multi-Domain Missi..
CI
08/27BAE : Helping Australia's veterans back to work
PU
08/26BAE : Sparks fly as BAE Systems brings innovation to welding
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAE SYSTEMS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 21 488 M 29 714 M 29 714 M
Net income 2021 1 406 M 1 944 M 1 944 M
Net Debt 2021 2 568 M 3 551 M 3 551 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 4,38%
Capitalization 18 141 M 25 075 M 25 085 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 564,20 GBX
Average target price 627,72 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Steve Nicholas Millward Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Hudson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC15.43%25 151
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION16.98%125 407
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.29%98 582
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION20.09%58 589
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION36.04%56 497
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.60%46 567