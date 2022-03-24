Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BAE Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
BAE : U.S. Air Force selects BAE Systems' high frequency technology for radio modernization effort

03/24/2022 | 10:42am EDT
Software defined radios selected by U.S. Air Force

The U.S. Air Force has selected BAE Systems, with support from FlexRadio, to provide software defined radios for its Airborne High Frequency Radio Modernization (AHFRM) program. The contract, which has a value of $176 million, provides a secure alternative to satellite communication methods.

"Our airborne radios are scalable and designed for open architecture applications, making them a solution that's ready for the Air Force's future needs," said Dave Logan, vice president and general manager of C4ISR Solutions at BAE Systems. "The evolving capabilities of threats in the modern battlefield call for an extensible, modernized anti-jam solution, which our product provides."

The AHFRM solution maintains over-the-horizon communications while defeating jamming from potential threats in a drop-in compatible radio design that maximizes FlexRadio's commercial off-the-shelf technology. Its scalability, modularity, and capacity provisions for future modernization needs and adjacent operational requirements.

BAE Systems designs, manufactures, and supplies mission-critical communication systems for the U.S. Department of Defense, allied governments, and large defense aircraft manufacturers. The company has secure, battle-proven communications solutions installed on a broad range of military airborne platforms. AHFRM development will take place at BAE Systems' state-of-the-art facility in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Ref. No. 042/2022

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 14:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 21 433 M 28 295 M 28 295 M
Net income 2021 1 525 M 2 013 M 2 013 M
Net Debt 2021 2 567 M 3 388 M 3 388 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 3,34%
Capitalization 23 064 M 30 447 M 30 447 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 90 500
Free-Float 92,6%
