BAE : UK commits to £2.35bn investment in Typhoon future capabilities

The announcement was made by Minister for Defence Procurement, Jeremy Quin MP, at a briefing at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) in RAF Fairford today.



It includes the delivery of the state-of-the-art European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk 2 radar and work also ensures the aircraft can integrate additional capabilities and weapons later in the decade to counter emerging threats until 2040 and beyond.



BAE Systems leads the design, development, manufacture and support of the UK's Typhoon fleet and we will work alongside our industry partners which make up the UK's supply chain supporting Typhoon.