    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
07/15/2022
794.60 GBX   -0.30%
02:14pBAE : UK commits to £2.35bn investment in Typhoon future capabilities
PU
07/14UK, Japan Near Deal To Combine Fighter Jet Programs By 2022-end
MT
07/14BAE : Wind tunnel testing marks key milestone for revolutionary flight control programme
PU
BAE : UK commits to £2.35bn investment in Typhoon future capabilities

07/15/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
The announcement was made by Minister for Defence Procurement, Jeremy Quin MP, at a briefing at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) in RAF Fairford today.

It includes the delivery of the state-of-the-art European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk 2 radar and work also ensures the aircraft can integrate additional capabilities and weapons later in the decade to counter emerging threats until 2040 and beyond.

BAE Systems leads the design, development, manufacture and support of the UK's Typhoon fleet and we will work alongside our industry partners which make up the UK's supply chain supporting Typhoon.
"We welcome this commitment which recognises the important link between military advantage and national economic prosperity. The impact of the Typhoon programme, which supports more than 20,000 jobs across the UK, drives prosperity across the nation and supports the critical 'levelling up' agenda. It will create the next generation of engineers, manufacturers and aircraft technicians, ready to answer the challenges of tomorrow. Andrea Thompson, Managing Director - Europe & International, BAE Systems

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 18:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BAE SYSTEMS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 321 M 26 344 M 26 344 M
Net income 2022 1 522 M 1 796 M 1 796 M
Net Debt 2022 2 071 M 2 444 M 2 444 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 3,31%
Capitalization 25 115 M 29 640 M 29 640 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 90 500
Free-Float 92,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 797,00 GBX
Average target price 805,95 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Julian Frederick Charles Cracknell Chief Technology & Information Officer
Christopher Grigg Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC45.83%29 640
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.68%133 594
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION14.80%106 696
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION20.19%71 348
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION2.36%58 331
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.07%42 801