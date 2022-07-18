Log in
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:36 2022-07-18 am EDT
806.80 GBX   +1.79%
02:24pBAE : UK's 'Next-Generation' Combat Air Demonstrator Set To Fly
PU
09:04aBAE : Fast jet fuselage demonstrates latest manufacturing technologies
PU
02:30aBAE Systems to Meet With Investors at Farnborough International Air Show
DJ
BAE : UK's 'Next-Generation' Combat Air Demonstrator Set To Fly

07/18/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
Work is being led by UK sovereign combat air industry leader BAE Systems, working with the Ministry of Defence and a number of suppliers across the UK. This pioneering project will deliver the first flying combat air demonstrator in a generation - designed and developed in the UK. The demonstrator aircraft will fly within the next five years.

The flagship project is part of a suite of novel technologies being developed by Team Tempest. These concepts are designed to demonstrate and test the next generation combat air skills, tools, processes and techniques needed to ensure Tempest, the UK's Future Combat Air System, achieves in service in 2035.

Team Tempest comprises the expertise of the Ministry of Defence and UK combat air leaders BAE Systems, Leonardo UK, Rolls-Royce and MBDA UK. Launched in 2018, alongside the UK's Combat Air Strategy, Tempest will play a crucial role in providing long-term defence and security for the UK, while delivering significant economic benefits to the nation, securing high-value skills and careers and contributing to prosperity in many UK regions.

Engineers at BAE Systems across the North of England are leading the design, test, evaluation and build process, bringing together new and novel digital engineering technologies such as synthetic modelling and model-based systems engineering. These innovative design and engineering methods are helping to demonstrate how they will significantly reduce the time it takes to design, deliver and upgrade complex combat aircraft.

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 18:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 370 M 26 823 M 26 823 M
Net income 2022 1 544 M 1 851 M 1 851 M
Net Debt 2022 2 071 M 2 483 M 2 483 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 24 976 M 29 949 M 29 949 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 90 500
Free-Float 92,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 792,60 GBX
Average target price 809,18 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,09%
Managers and Directors
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Julian Frederick Charles Cracknell Chief Technology & Information Officer
Christopher Grigg Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC44.53%29 646
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.01%135 300
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION12.09%106 182
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.15%71 691
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION2.06%58 974
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.97%43 173