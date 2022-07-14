Log in
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:36 2022-07-14 am EDT
801.80 GBX   -0.96%
02:24pBAE : Wind tunnel testing marks key milestone for revolutionary flight control programme
PU
09:13aExclusive-Britain and Japan aim to merge Tempest and F-X fighter programmes-sources
RE
07/13BAE : wins $699 million contract from U.S. Army to support High Performance Computing Centers
PU
BAE : Wind tunnel testing marks key milestone for revolutionary flight control programme

07/14/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
A 3D printed titanium model was put through its paces to physically test its aerodynamic characteristics in BAE Systems' world-class wind tunnel facilities, which can blow air up to speeds of Mach 3.8 - that's nearly 3,000 miles per hour.

The completion of high-speed wind tunnel testing marks a crucial milestone in understanding the potential cost, weight and performance benefits that revolutionary flow control technologies could provide.

The digitally designed, full-scale, active flow control effector model, developed by BAE Systems engineers to push the design to the limit, is helping to determine how the technology can supplement or even replace conventional moveable surfaces to improve the performance of an aircraft.
Our role on DARPA's CRANE project has given us the opportunity to push technical boundaries to the edge of what's possible. Our engineers have used new digital modelling prediction software and applied their experience in active flow control technologies, to complete significant testing at our wind tunnel facilities. This exciting milestone brings us closer to understanding how these flow control technologies could deliver operational enhancements for pilots and how digital engineering can reduce the time and cost of evaluating concepts and designs. Tom Fillingham, Senior Vice President - US Programmes, BAE Systems Air Sector

BAE Systems engineers used the US Army's Engineer Research and Development Center supercomputer to test predictions in aerodynamic behaviour, generated by advanced Computer Fluid Dynamics software developed in-house. The wind tunnel testing has validated Terabytes of data, helping to mature significant aerodynamics research in Computer Fluid Dynamics.

Senior representatives from DARPA, the US Air Force, Air Force Research Laboratory, Naval Air Systems Command and the Royal Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office visited BAE Systems' facilities in Lancashire during the trials to learn more about its decades of experience in X-plane (experimental planes) development, advanced manufacturing and robotics and digital engineering credentials. The RAF RCO has partnered with DARPA as a co-funder of BAE Systems' work in support of the DARPA CRANE programme.
The high speed wind tunnel test forms part of the contract BAE Systems was awarded in 2021 to mature the design, integration and de-risking of CRANE to inform future phases of the programme.

BAE Systems is committed to accelerating technology developments through increased investment in research and exploring innovative partnerships that can drive pace, affordability and increased flexibility to deliver the critical capabilities that customers need in the changing operating environment.

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 18:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 304 M 26 323 M 26 323 M
Net income 2022 1 522 M 1 796 M 1 796 M
Net Debt 2022 2 071 M 2 444 M 2 444 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 3,25%
Capitalization 25 512 M 30 109 M 30 109 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 90 500
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 809,60 GBX
Average target price 804,77 GBX
Spread / Average Target -0,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Julian Frederick Charles Cracknell Chief Technology & Information Officer
Christopher Grigg Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC47.14%30 412
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION9.81%136 160
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION16.48%108 746
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION21.14%72 313
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION3.91%59 146
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.89%43 786