BAE : Buys UK's Pulse Power and Measurement, Strengthening Data Business

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

BAE Systems PLC said on Thursday that it acquired U.K.-based high-end electronics company Pulse Power and Measurement Ltd. for an undisclosed amount.

The U.K. defense-and-aerospace company said the acquisition further advances its strategic objective to develop and grow its capabilities in secure systems and information exploitation, and is part of its strategy to develop breakthrough technologies.

"PPM's technology has the potential to increase the speed and ease of sharing large volumes of data over a network, giving users greater ability to exploit that data. As volumes of data grow, this ability is crucial to give military and security customers an information advantage," the company said.

Shares at 1055 GMT were down 2.60 pence, or 0.5%, at 496.50 pence.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-21 0612ET