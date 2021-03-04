Log in
BAE Systems plc    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 
BAE : Buys UK's Pulse Power and Measurement, Strengthening Data Business

03/04/2021
By Anthony O. Goriainoff

BAE Systems PLC said on Thursday that it acquired U.K.-based high-end electronics company Pulse Power and Measurement Ltd. for an undisclosed amount.

The U.K. defense-and-aerospace company said the acquisition further advances its strategic objective to develop and grow its capabilities in secure systems and information exploitation, and is part of its strategy to develop breakthrough technologies.

"PPM's technology has the potential to increase the speed and ease of sharing large volumes of data over a network, giving users greater ability to exploit that data. As volumes of data grow, this ability is crucial to give military and security customers an information advantage," the company said.

Shares at 1055 GMT were down 2.60 pence, or 0.5%, at 496.50 pence.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-21 0612ET

Financials
Sales 2020 20 369 M 28 390 M 28 390 M
Net income 2020 1 227 M 1 710 M 1 710 M
Net Debt 2020 3 745 M 5 220 M 5 220 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Yield 2020 4,71%
Capitalization 16 056 M 22 458 M 22 379 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 89 600
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 596,12 GBX
Last Close Price 499,10 GBX
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Hudson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC2.11%22 458
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.42%113 359
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-3.96%95 490
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-1.95%49 865
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION12.85%47 996
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.60%38 250
