BAE : First intake of Kickstart recruits welcomed into the business

Last week (8 March) we welcomed our first intakesof Kickstart recruits to our UK businesses.

In total we will welcome more than 30 young people across our UK sites who will embark on placements which are designed to give them the opportunity to build their skills, confidence and gain experience with the aim of improving their chances of finding long-term work.

So far, cohorts have joined our Submarines, Land and Applied Intelligence businesses, with Maritime Services, Air and Naval Ships businesses preparing to welcome their recruits over the coming weeks.

We look forward to welcoming our new recruits to a number of our businesses over the next few weeks. We're hopeful that Kickstart will provide a new pipeline of talent for young people into our apprenticeship and graduate programmes as we continue to seek to recruit people from diverse backgrounds and help young people achieve their full potential. Richard Hamer, Education and Skills Director The Kickstart Scheme, part of the government's Plan for Jobs, aims to create hundreds of thousands job placements for 16 to 24 year olds on Universal Credit, who are at risk of long-term unemployment.

We are committed to creating high quality training and job opportunities for young people and we are a proud supporter of the Movement to Work programme which provides work experience for young people not in employment or training. In total, more than 600 young people have undertaken placements with us and in 2019, 80% of those completing placements went on to continue their training or secure permanent employment, including 33 who secured roles in our business. We recently announced that in 2021 we will recruit more than 850 apprentices and 400 graduates, the highest intake in a single year. We will also offer more than 200 industrial placements and summer internships.

