BAE : HMS Glasgow takes a bow

Simon Lister, Managing Director of BAE Systems' Naval Ships business, said:'The emergence of HMS GLASGOW today is a very proud day for everyone involved and is testament to the skills and passion of our workforce. We have now completed the construction of all units of the ship and in the coming weeks our skilled teams will bring the hull together for the first time.

'The roll out is a huge milestone for the Type 26 programme. It's evidence of our solid progress in building the first of a new class - and presents an opportunity for us to celebrate the progress being made with our colleagues, our suppliers, our customer and the City of Glasgow.'

Pat Browning, the Type 26 programme Team Leader at Defence Equipment and Support said:'The Type 26 is a highly capable ASW warship designed for joint and multinational operations across the full spectrum of warfare and will serve at the heart of the Royal Navy's surface fleet for decades to come.

'The roll out of the forward section of HMS GLASGOW; the first of the Type 26 class, hails a landmark moment for this cutting-edge vessel and a huge step forward for the programme. I pay tribute to the hard work and skill of all those involved in the design and manufacture of this ship and look forward to seeing the two halves of the ship coming together at BAE System's shipyard on the Clyde in the coming weeks'.