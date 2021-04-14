Log in
BAE : chosen to provide Beowulf prototypes for U.S. Army's CATV program

04/14/2021 | 12:03pm EDT
Beowulf is an unarmored, tracked, and highly versatile vehicle for carrying personnel and payloads in either of its two compartments across the most challenging terrains. Beowulf's articulated mobility system is key to its effectiveness, allowing for optimal maneuverability across varying surfaces. It also has a modular design and can be reconfigured for multiple missions, such as logistical support, disaster and humanitarian relief, search and rescue, and other missions as required.

'Beowulf is an optimal and mature solution for the CATV program and we look forward to submitting our prototypes with the goal of meeting the Army and Army National Guard's mission,' said Mark Signorelli, vice president of business development at BAE Systems. 'Beowulf, and its armored sister vehicle, the BvS10, represent the most advanced vehicles in the world when it comes to operating anywhere, whether it's snow, ice, rock, sand, mud, swamp, or steep mountainous environments. And its amphibious capability allows it to swim in flooded areas or coastal waters.'

Beowulf is based on the BvS10, which has already been produced, to include recent on time deliveries to Austria. Multiple variants of the vehicle are already operating in five countries, first going into service with the U.K. Royal Marines in 2005. Leveraging the BvS10 means the Beowulf design is already established and ready for production. Beowulf also benefits from efficient lifecycle management and routine maintenance and sustainment costs by using common components in the BvS10.

The Beowulf and BvS10s are built by BAE Systems Hägglunds in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, and include several key components from U.S. suppliers, such as its engine, transmission, and hydraulic system. The Army is procuring the CATV program through the National Advanced Mobility Consortium. BAE Systems submitted its proposal in July.

The CATV program is designed to replace the aging fleet of Small Unit Support Vehicles (SUSVs), also built by BAE Systems Hägglunds and known internationally as the BV206, that have been in service worldwide since the early 1980s.

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 16:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
