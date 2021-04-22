Log in
BAE : donates laptops to support local children with their learning

04/22/2021
Schools and pupils across Lancashire will soon have access to more laptops as a result of a donation made by the Company.

The Company has donated the first 200 laptops to the Council, with further devices being donated in the coming months. In addition, BAE Systems is planning to donate around 1000 laptops to other councils across the country over the next six months.

The Company has worked in partnership with its IT services provider DXC Technology to identify used laptops that have been refurbished, cleansed and fully rebuilt.

Liz Pollard
, Managing Director of Shared Services, BAE Systems, said: 'The recent school closures have highlighted the ongoing need for greater access to IT equipment to help support school children with their learning - either at home or in school. We're working closely with DXC to identify and rebuild around 1000 laptops that will be donated to councils across the country, helping them to support families within their communities during the pandemic.'
Steve Turpie
, Regional General Manager, UKIIMEA and NCE, DXC Technology, said: 'I am delighted that DXC Technology has been able to partner with BAE Systems on its programme, which also supports DXC's wider initiative of laptop donations to schools. During these challenging times, it's great to see industry working together to help those in need, ensuring our children have the right equipment for home learning.'
County Councillor Phillippa Williamson
, Cabinet Member for Children, Education and Schools, said: 'Our schools are doing a superb job of ensuring pupils are able to continue with their education whether they're at home or in school. For those children who are learning from home, having the right equipment is essential, and we've been working with schools and the Department for Education to help pupils connect online. While the pandemic is still with us there will be a continued need to provide pupils with laptops, and I'm grateful for BAE Systems and their technology partners stepping forward to help.'

Throughout the pandemic, the Company continues to play a role in supporting local communities across the UK, including donating more than 150,000 items of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to healthcare workers, providing online educational resources for young people, and giving financial support to local charities to enable them to provide care packages and food relief to the most vulnerable. In December, the Company donated £140,000 to foodbanks in 45 locations.

Ref: 045/2021

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 18:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
