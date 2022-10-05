Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BAE Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-10-05 am EDT
822.40 GBX   +0.96%
11:02aBae : receives $383 million services contract Bradleys and Multiple Launch Rocket System carriers
PU
12:18aBAE Systems Opens New $150 Million Facility In US
MT
10/04Bae : New $150 million facility opens in Austin, Texas, expanding innovation and manufacturing capabilities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BAE : receives $383 million services contract Bradleys and Multiple Launch Rocket System carriers

10/05/2022 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BAE Systems receives $383 million services contract Bradleys and Multiple Launch Rocket System carriers
BAE Systems receives $383 million services contract Bradleys and Multiple Launch Rocket System carriers
2022-10-05T11:00:00+00:005 Oct 2022
New contract to keep maintaining the U.S. Army's fleet of Bradley Fighting Vehicles and Multiple Launch Rocket System carriers will help to ensure mission readiness.
BAE Systems has received a five-year, $383 million contract from the U.S. Army to perform technical and sustainment support services for its fleet of Bradley Fighting Vehicles and M993 Multiple Launch Rocket System carriers.

Under the contract, the BAE Systems System Technical Support (STS) and Sustainment System Technical Support (SSTS) teams will provide on-going engineering and logistics services to keep the family of Bradley Fighting Vehicles ready to support Soldiers' missions. The vehicles include the M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) and M7 Bradley Fire Support Team (BFIST) variants. The M993 MLRS carrier is part of the M270 MLRS, the Army's tracked heavy launch platform for the MLRS Family of Munitions.

"Equipping our men and women on the front lines with proven combat capabilities positions them to be unmatched in battle," said Scott Davis, vice president of BAE Systems' ground vehicles product line. "We are proud to continue our partnership with the U.S. Army to ensure the Bradley and M993 MLRS are prepared to support mission readiness."

Work on the Bradley Family of Vehicles and MLRS carriers will be performed at BAE Systems' facilities in San Jose, California; Sterling Heights, Michigan; Phoenix, Arizona; and, other locations around the world.
130/2022
Annie Lundell
Communications Manager
+ 1 612-834-3793

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 15:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BAE SYSTEMS PLC
11:02aBae : receives $383 million services contract Bradleys and Multiple Launch Rocket System c..
PU
12:18aBAE Systems Opens New $150 Million Facility In US
MT
10/04Bae : New $150 million facility opens in Austin, Texas, expanding innovation and manufactu..
PU
09/30BAE SYSTEMS PLC : Security operations
CO
09/30BAE SYSTEMS PLC : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
09/29BAE SYSTEMS PLC : Security operations
CO
09/28Bae systems plc - transaction in own shares
AQ
09/28BAE SYSTEMS PLC : Security operations
CO
09/27Bae : Five things I've learned about inclusion
PU
09/27BAE SYSTEMS PLC : Security operations
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAE SYSTEMS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 660 M 25 917 M 25 917 M
Net income 2022 1 509 M 1 726 M 1 726 M
Net Debt 2022 2 326 M 2 661 M 2 661 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 25 222 M 28 848 M 28 848 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 91 400
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 814,60 GBX
Average target price 894,01 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Julian Frederick Charles Cracknell Chief Technology & Information Officer
Christopher Grigg Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC48.16%28 848
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-0.62%125 880
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION12.47%107 681
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION26.66%75 852
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION8.72%62 035
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.10%42 886