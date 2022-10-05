BAE : receives $383 million services contract Bradleys and Multiple Launch Rocket System carriers

BAE Systems receives $383 million services contract Bradleys and Multiple Launch Rocket System carriers

New contract to keep maintaining the U.S. Army's fleet of Bradley Fighting Vehicles and Multiple Launch Rocket System carriers will help to ensure mission readiness.

BAE Systems has received a five-year, $383 million contract from the U.S. Army to perform technical and sustainment support services for its fleet of Bradley Fighting Vehicles and M993 Multiple Launch Rocket System carriers.



Under the contract, the BAE Systems System Technical Support (STS) and Sustainment System Technical Support (SSTS) teams will provide on-going engineering and logistics services to keep the family of Bradley Fighting Vehicles ready to support Soldiers' missions. The vehicles include the M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) and M7 Bradley Fire Support Team (BFIST) variants. The M993 MLRS carrier is part of the M270 MLRS, the Army's tracked heavy launch platform for the MLRS Family of Munitions.



"Equipping our men and women on the front lines with proven combat capabilities positions them to be unmatched in battle," said Scott Davis, vice president of BAE Systems' ground vehicles product line. "We are proud to continue our partnership with the U.S. Army to ensure the Bradley and M993 MLRS are prepared to support mission readiness."



Work on the Bradley Family of Vehicles and MLRS carriers will be performed at BAE Systems' facilities in San Jose, California; Sterling Heights, Michigan; Phoenix, Arizona; and, other locations around the world.

130/2022