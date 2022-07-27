Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BAE Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-27 am EDT
783.40 GBX   -0.46%
02:38pBAE : receives contract for additional M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzers and ammunition carriers
PU
02:38pBAE : HMS Lancaster departs for NATO tasking after year of preparation by BAE Systems
PU
01:43pBritish defence firm BAE Systems to name Cressida Hogg as new chair - Sky News
RE
BAE : receives contract for additional M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzers and ammunition carriers

07/27/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
BAE Systems has received a $299 million contract from the U.S. Army for the production of 40 sets of M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzers and their companion, the M992A3 ammunition carriers. The award, received on July 1, is for production, delivery, and spare parts for these vehicle sets.
The M109A7 is the latest howitzer in the BAE Systems M109 family of vehicles, and is the primary indirect fire support system for the Army's Armored Brigade Combat Teams (ABCT). The M109A7 program provides increased commonality across the ABCT and has significant built-in growth potential for electrical power and weight capacity.
"Providing the most robust, survivable, and responsive indirect fire support capabilities for the ABCT is a primary focus for our artillery program," said Scott Davis, vice president of ground vehicles for BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business. "We are committed to delivering a vehicle that will provide the modernized capabilities the ABCT needs to execute missions with confidence."
The M109A7 program is a significant upgrade over the vehicle's predecessor, the M109A6 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzer. The M109A7 vehicle design includes a new chassis, engine, transmission, suspension, steering system, a new high voltage architecture, and improved survivability.
BAE Systems received the initial contract for M109A7 production in 2017. This most recent order brings the total number of vehicle sets - M109A7 howitzers and M992A3 Carrier, Ammunition, Tracked (CAT) vehicle sets to 310 and the total contract value to $1.9 billion.

M109A7 and M992A3 production and support takes place at the Anniston Army Depot in Alabama and BAE Systems facilities in York, Pa.; Minneapolis, Minn.; Sterling Heights, Mich.; Endicott, N.Y.; Elgin, Okla., and Aiken, S.C..
104/2022

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 18:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
