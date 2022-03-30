Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BAE Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
BAE : secures £590m contract to provide long term support for the UK's Hawk fleet

03/30/2022 | 11:03am EDT
BAE Systems has been awarded an 11-year contract to continue its support for the UK's Royal Air Force Hawk fleet.

The £590million contract secures hundreds of engineering jobs in North Wales, home to No. 4 Flying Training School, responsible for training the UK's next generation of world-class fighter pilots.

As well as providing availability support to the RAF's Hawk T2 fleet, BAE Systems will provide depth maintenance to the RAF's iconic Red Arrows display team from RAF Valley in Anglesey, ensuring the Hawk fleet continues as a global ambassador for the UK.

The Hawk aircraft is heralded by the RAF as its chosen jet trainer to train its student pilots who will ultimately go on to operate aircraft including the Typhoon, F-35 and next generation combat aircraft.

BAE Systems has provided support to the Hawk fleet for 12 years. The new contract will deliver efficiencies through new ways of working and harnessing the use of technology to drive savings which will be reinvested into the RAF's training capability.

Andrea Thompson,Managing Director - Europe & International, BAE Systems' Air sector, said:

"As the UK's sovereign combat air capability provider, we pride ourselves in our close work with the RAF to understand its training and operational requirements; supporting the RAF to equip pilots with the skills, capabilities and equipment they need to safeguard national security.

"Through this collaborative approach with the RAF and our industry partners, we have secured the long-term continuation of Hawk support, which will deliver improved value for money and allow savings to be reinvested which will ultimately benefit the UK's air power talent and capability."

As part of the contract, BAE Systems and Babcock will also carry out depth maintenance to the Hawk TMk1 aircraft flown by the Red Arrows from RAF Valley, ensuring the team continues to represent the speed, agility and precision of the RAF at air shows across the globe.

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 15:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 21 433 M 28 162 M 28 162 M
Net income 2021 1 525 M 2 003 M 2 003 M
Net Debt 2021 2 567 M 3 372 M 3 372 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 3,44%
Capitalization 22 373 M 29 397 M 29 397 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 90 500
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 713,00 GBX
Average target price 749,32 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Julian Frederick Charles Cracknell Chief Technology & Information Officer
Ian Paul Tyler Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC29.68%29 397
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION18.05%149 909
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION23.00%119 048
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION15.43%69 670
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION15.65%66 928
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.64%47 609