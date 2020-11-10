Log in
BAE Systems plc

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 


BAE : secures new $94 million contract to deliver advanced technology to the U.S. Navy

11/10/2020

BAE Systems has been awarded a five-year $94 million single-award indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract to deliver advanced technology capability to the U.S. Navy.

Building on 40 years of support to the U.S. Navy, this award from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's (NAWCAD) Webster Outlying Field (WOLF) enables the company to provide engineering, test, and evaluation support for sensors as well as communication, control, and weapons systems for various manned and unmanned airborne platforms.

'We are bringing new advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and autonomy to the Airborne Systems Integration Division,' said Mark Keeler, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems' Integrated Defense Solutions business. 'Our state-of-the-art digital engineering capabilities, and extensive experience in integrating airborne systems are further strengthening the warfighter's ability to meet mission requirements and ensuring combat readiness in the field.'

The award recognizes BAE Systems' investments in the development of model-based systems engineering capabilities. The company's ADAMS™ architecture provides a digital environment for systems engineering across multidisciplinary, multi-organization teams and stakeholders. On this contract, the company will use its innovative tools and methods such as digital engineering to create the digital thread that provides full design traceability to requirements, improved collaboration, and a digital repository for the Airborne Systems Integration Division.

BAE Systems is a leading systems integrator supporting militaries, governments, and U.S. intelligence community members across the globe. The company's advanced technologies and services protect people and national security, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains.

Ref. 119/2020

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 18:50:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 20 520 M 27 170 M 27 170 M
Net income 2020 1 211 M 1 603 M 1 603 M
Net Debt 2020 3 518 M 4 659 M 4 659 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 5,33%
Capitalization 14 206 M 18 791 M 18 810 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 88 400
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 598,49 GBX
Last Close Price 441,90 GBX
Spread / Highest target 72,7%
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Hudson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC-21.76%18 666
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.53%101 827
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-26.42%98 029
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-12.39%50 228
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-16.57%42 125
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.07%39 049
