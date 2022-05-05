BAE sees opportunity from higher European defense budgets

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Britain's BAE Systems
said it saw opportunities in the medium term from increased
defense spending in Europe and other markets as it reported
first-quarter trading in line with expectations, with good
operational performance maintained.
"We see opportunities to further enhance the medium-term
outlook as our customers address the elevated threat
environment," Chief Executive Charles Woodburn said on Thursday.
BAE's shares have performed strongly since Russia invaded
Ukraine in February, and reached an all-time high of 782.4 pence
on Wednesday.
The defense company said orders to date had been positive,
particularly on long-term programs, such as the F-35 Lightning
combat aircraft, and it continued to expect a strong year of
order intake.
It said many countries had announced or were making plans to
increase defense budgets to counter elevated threats on multiple
fronts, noting for example the step up in German spending
following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"We see other nations increasing or likely to increase their
defense budgets to address the threat environment and for NATO
countries to move to, and even beyond, their 2% of GDP
commitments," it said.
It said it was well placed through its position on
Eurofighter Typhoon and shareholding in missiles company MBDA,
and was pursuing "a number of significant opportunities" in the
region.
It also said the spending outlook was positive in the United
States, and there were further opportunities in Britain,
Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)