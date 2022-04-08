Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BAE Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/08 07:04:03 am EDT
743.70 GBX   +1.21%
04/07BAE : receives task instructions for new Amphibious Combat Vehicle variant
PU
04/06BAE : Catching career green lights
PU
04/06BAE : to develop mission data framework for Space Systems Command
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BAE : set to spur voluntary sector recovery in Portsmouth by funding two new hubs

04/08/2022 | 06:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BAE Systems set to spur voluntary sector recovery in Portsmouth by funding two new hubs. £250,000 funding comes as research highlights one in ten voluntary sector organisations in the city have been forced to close.

Two new voluntary sector hubs will be created in Portsmouth thanks to funding from BAE Systems, one of the city's largest employers. The company's £250,000 donation comes as newly-published research highlights that more than one in ten voluntary sector organisations offering wellbeing services in Portsmouth have been forced to close during the pandemic.

The research was conducted by HIVE Portsmouth, which coordinates and supports Portsmouth's voluntary sector, and which heard from dozens of voluntary organisations during the course of the research.

We're delighted to be able to support HIVE Portsmouth in creating these essential new voluntary sector hubs for our community. BAE Systems employs more than 3,000 people in Portsmouth, many of whom are born and bred in the city. Contributing to our local community is important to us and it's great to be able to offer some very practical help for a sector which has been significantly affected by the pandemic and which creates huge value for Portsmouth and its residents.

David Mitchard


, Managing Director of BAE Systems Maritime Services

Increased demand for services, increased running costs, reduced ability to fundraise, lockdown restrictions and pressure on volunteers and staff were all cited as creating a highly challenging environment for the sector. 29 organisations which offered wellbeing services have ceased to operate in the past two years.

This includes a number of groups which provided support to disabled and elderly clients, as well as others operating in the provision of social welfare.

The hubs that will be created with BAE Systems' generous funding will allow organisations to share and reduce costs with the added benefits of increased collaboration and even better service provision. We look forward to working with BAE Systems and its employees and creating a lasting partnership for the benefit of our city

Revd Canon Bob White


, Chair of HIVE Portsmouth Trustees

The two new hubs will allow voluntary sector organisations to share facilities, reduce costs and to collaborate on projects. The hubs aim to provide greater resilience within the local voluntary sector and will offer valuable support to some of the hundreds of organisations which provide a wide range of essential services to people in Portsmouth.

Both hubs, one in the city centre and one in the north of the city, will be delivered and managed by HIVE Portsmouth.

HIVE Portsmouth's work has supported organisations and individuals across the city and the funding from BAE Systems will allow them to expand their work to offer even more help across the voluntary and community sector.

Stephen Baily


, Portsmouth City Council's director responsible for the voluntary sector

BAE Systems' partnership with HIVE Portsmouth aims to address one of the main challenges faced by voluntary sector organisations: namely, the cost of operating premises. In addition to the financial support, BAE Systems employees will also be able to volunteer for projects run from the hubs as well as offering professional advice and mentoring to voluntary sector organisations in Portsmouth.

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 10:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BAE SYSTEMS PLC
04/07BAE : receives task instructions for new Amphibious Combat Vehicle variant
PU
04/06BAE : Catching career green lights
PU
04/06BAE : to develop mission data framework for Space Systems Command
PU
04/06BAE Systems San Diego shipyard to modernize the destroyer USS Mustin
AQ
04/05BAE SYSTEM : ' San Diego shipyard to modernize the destroyer USS Mustin
PU
04/05BAE Systems - $22 million contract to supply aircraft survivability equipment
AQ
04/05BAE : U.S. Navy awards BAE Systems $125 million contract to provide post-deployment mainte..
PU
04/04BAE : $22 million contract to supply aircraft survivability equipment
PU
04/04Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Hires Maria Hedden as New Chief Operating Officer
CI
03/31BAE Systems secures GBP590m contract to provide long term support for the UK's Hawk fle..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAE SYSTEMS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 207 M 29 001 M 29 001 M
Net income 2022 1 507 M 1 968 M 1 968 M
Net Debt 2022 2 119 M 2 767 M 2 767 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 3,59%
Capitalization 23 115 M 30 185 M 30 185 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 90 500
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 734,80 GBX
Average target price 753,90 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Julian Frederick Charles Cracknell Chief Technology & Information Officer
Ian Paul Tyler Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC33.65%30 185
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION17.34%149 760
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION30.98%126 771
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.22%73 301
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION16.86%67 627
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.30%50 350