BAE Systems showcases the combat-proven and battle-ready CV90 at Eurosatory

BAE Systems is showcasing the CV90MkIV with a new turret at Eurosatory. This configuration will soon be delivered to Slovakia and the Czech Republic, in close cooperation with their defence industries.



The CV90MkIV represents the most recent evolution of the CV90 family of vehicles. Building on a proud legacy of world class mobility and survivability, spanning more than two decades, the CV90MkIV brings unrivalled technological capabilities and flexibility to complex battlefields.



"The CV90s that we are working to deliver now, willprovideg crews and soldiers with increased mobility, protection, and lethality as well as improved combat awareness. It is a truly relevant system on today's battlefield," said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, managing director of BAE Systems Hägglunds, which designs and produces the CV90. "We are committed to delivering defence capability and economic growth through industrial partnerships across Europe, and the CV90 is a prime example of how we are doing that."



With proven combat capabilities in recent conflicts, the IFV variant is the foundation of the CV90 family. Agile and powerful, it protects soldiers and leads the way in the 23-38-tonne class. It integrates a wide range of weapon systems, providing all-target capability to land forces around the world.



BAE Systems Hägglunds has seen a strong demand for the CV90 with contracts for multiple upgrade programmes and the development and production of new vehicles. The company has invested extensively in its facilities in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, and has forged strong relationships with local industrial partners in the various markets it operates in, to increase the security of local supply.



With a total of 1,700 vehicles ordered in 17 different variants, the CV90 has covered more than eight million kilometers. It has been selected by 10 European nations, eight of them NATO members, and has seen combat in Afghanistan and Ukraine, as well as operations in Liberia.

