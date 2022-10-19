Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BAE Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:07 2022-10-19 am EDT
812.50 GBX   +1.72%
10:16aBae : signs agreement with PTC Industries to produce 155mm Ultra-Lightweight Howitzer titanium castings
PU
10/18Analysis-Japan rushes to rearm with eye on 2027 - and China's Taiwan ambitions
RE
10/18BAE Systems and Supernal to collaborate on flight control system for electric aircraft; Lightweight and compact fly-by-wire system for eVTOL vehicles will enable safe, efficient, and comfortable flight
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BAE : signs agreement with PTC Industries to produce 155mm Ultra-Lightweight Howitzer titanium castings

10/19/2022 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BAE Systems signs agreement with PTC Industries to produce 155mm Ultra-Lightweight Howitzer titanium castings
BAE Systems signs agreement with PTC Industries to produce 155mm Ultra-Lightweight Howitzer titanium castings
2022-10-19T13:00:00+00:0019 Oct 2022
New agreement will produce major structures to support on-going programme in India under "Make in India."
BAE Systems & PTC Industries have signed an agreement to manufacture titanium castings for the Indian 155mm M777 Ultra-Lightweight Howitzer (ULH) at PTC Industries' production facility in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India.
The agreement aims to produce the complex lightweight titanium castings, developing the tightly controlled fabrication process and ensuring the same parts can be manufactured in any future production of the M777 howitzers for India. The first sub-systems will be produced by the end of 2022, and there is a plan to progress manufacture of all three of the major structures (Saddle, Cradle, and Lower Carriage) that form the basis of the gun. Indian suppliers which participate in the M777 programme can earn a role in the overall BAE Systems global supply chain through their performance.
"The production process at PTC Industries is being developed and qualified to deliver the long-term support for the 145 M777s we are delivering to India," said Duncan Stevenson, the general manager of BAE Systems Weapon Systems UK, which manages the manufacture and assembly of the M777 light-weight howitzers. "This agreement will allow BAE Systems and PTC Industries to jointly provide major structures to support the spares and repair programme required to keep the guns available for the Indian Army. It also ensures that the overall "Make in India" content of the ULH is above 60%, which will allow the Government of India to procure any future platforms under a "Make in India" acquisition requirement."

BAE Systems also has a 52-Calibre 155mm barrel for the ULH, which it is willing to manufacture in India, further expanding Indian artillery capability from this battle-proven system. This would make India the first customer to have a 155mm 52-calibre platform under 5,800kgs in weight.
144/2022
Holly North
Head of Communications, US Programmes
+443300 463079

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 14:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BAE SYSTEMS PLC
10:16aBae : signs agreement with PTC Industries to produce 155mm Ultra-Lightweight Howitzer tita..
PU
10/18Analysis-Japan rushes to rearm with eye on 2027 - and China's Taiwan ambitions
RE
10/18BAE Systems and Supernal to collaborate on flight control system for electric aircraft;..
AQ
10/18Future Forces 2022 : Continued development of industrial cooperation program between BAE S..
PU
10/18BAE Systems Awarded $143 Million US Navy Contract
DJ
10/18U.S. Navy Awards BAE Systems $143 Million Contract to Continue Surface Combat Systems C..
CI
10/18Bae : ESG Update & Digital Intelligence Overview
PU
10/18Bae : Key Themes Update
PU
10/13Hundreds of young people benefit from BAE Systems and Prince's Trust partnership
AQ
10/12Bae System : ' Viper Memory Loader Verifier II will improve F-16 maintenance cybersecurity
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAE SYSTEMS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 744 M 25 673 M 25 673 M
Net income 2022 1 519 M 1 714 M 1 714 M
Net Debt 2022 2 431 M 2 744 M 2 744 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 3,30%
Capitalization 24 720 M 27 903 M 27 903 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 91 400
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 798,80 GBX
Average target price 902,22 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Julian Frederick Charles Cracknell Chief Technology & Information Officer
Christopher Grigg Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC45.29%27 903
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.51%128 573
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.79%112 710
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION30.93%78 408
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION13.92%65 002
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.95%45 270