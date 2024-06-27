BAE Systems signs contract with Tatra Defense Vehicle for production of European CATV BvS10 vehicles

BAE Systems has awarded a contract worth up to €42 million (1 billion Czech Koruna) to Tatra Defense Vehicle of the Czech Republic, for the welding, paint, and installation of hull insulation for BvS10 vehicles in the new three-nation Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV-3N) program.

This contract builds on the pre-existing relationship between the Czechoslovak Group (CSG) of companies and CV90 and BvS10 manufacturer BAE Systems Hägglunds. It also strengthens the ties between Swedish and Czech defense industries.



The contract covers 250 new BvS10 all-terrain vehicles, with an option for an additional 274 units. It includes both front and rear carriages, which vary from armored transporters to ambulances according to their mission configuration. Prototype production is scheduled to begin this summer, and the planned start of serial production is set for the end of 2025.



"Collaborating with Tatra Defense Vehicle allows us to leverage its advanced production technologies while supporting the integration of the Czech defense industry into our global supply chain," said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, president of BAE Systems Hägglunds. "This contract is evidence of our mutual trust in Tatra Defense Vehicle, and we expect it to bring many more opportunities for both parties."



"This contract represents a significant step for Tatra Defense Vehicle and the entire CSG consortium," said Tomáš Mohapl, CEO of Tatra Defense Vehicle. "We are proud that we can showcase our expertise and capabilities on an international scale and further develop our strategic relationship with BAE Systems Hägglunds."



This contract is a direct result of the cooperative relationship between BAE Systems Hägglunds and Czech defense companies. In addition to the on-going involvement of Czech industry in the CV90 MkIV vehicle supply contract for the Czech army, BAE Systems envisages additional business opportunities, which are already emerging.



The BvS10 vehicles in this CATV-3N program are a highly-mobile, all-terrain modern version of armored vehicles suitable for extreme climatic conditions and challenging terrain, intended for the military forces of Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom. These vehicles are developed for a wide range of missions, from homeland defense to international crisis operations.



