Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BAE Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:16:17 2023-06-07 am EDT
931.70 GBX   -0.88%
10:57aBae : to power North America's largest battery-electric bus order with zero-emission propulsion systems
PU
04:04aBAE Systems to Reduce Air Astana Stake in Kazakh Carrier's IPO
MT
06/01BAE Systems launches technology partner program for core national security missions; Mission Advantage seeks to unlock and create synergies to bring best-in-class solutions to customers
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BAE : to power North America's largest battery-electric bus order with zero-emission propulsion systems

06/07/2023 | 10:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BAE Systems to power North America's largest battery-electric bus order with zero-emission propulsion systems
BAE Systems to power North America's largest battery-electric bus order with zero-emission propulsion systems
2023-06-07T15:00:00+00:007 Jun 2023
Power management technology enables clean, efficient operation for zero-emission buses
BAE Systems, a leader in heavy-duty electric propulsion, announced that the ten transit authorities members of the Association du Transport Urbain du Quebec (ATUQ) have ordered up to 1,229 battery-electric buses using BAE Systems' Gen3 electric drive system, allowing them to run emission-free.
BAE Systems will provide its electric drive systems to Nova Bus for integration on the buses. The battery-electric bus order is the largest to date in North America and builds on the 1,800 buses in the province already powered by BAE Systems' technology.
ATUQ represents public transportation organizations that serve the major urban centers in the province of Québec: Montréal, Laval, Longueuil and the greater metropolitan area, as well as Québec City, Lévis, Gatineau, Trois-Rivières, Saguenay and Sherbrooke. Together, they provide 99 percent of the public transportation trips in the province.
"We are proud to advance the transition to zero-emission public transportation in Quebec," said Bob Lamanna, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. "This order marks the next step toward full fleet electrification - delivering reliable, high-performance systems to help ATUQ's members reach their environmental goals."
Gen3, BAE Systems' latest electric drive system, features an electric motor and advanced power electronics to produce a clean mode of transportation for buses. The system uses innovative technology, such as silicon carbide to improve heat management, lightweight components, and increased electrical efficiency for enhanced vehicle performance. Using a flexible design, the reduced number of connections create a compact system and allow the buses to travel longer distances on a single charge.
"This order represents our collective commitment to improving air quality, meeting the provincial government ambitious targets and contributing to Canada's zero-emission future," said Marc-Andre Varin, general manager of ATUQ. "BAE Systems has been with us from the beginning of our journey, starting with electric-hybrids and now the switch to all-electric buses. This is a big leap forward in our plans to provide sustainable transit service."
Building on 25 years of innovation, BAE Systems has more than 16,000 propulsion systems in service on transit buses worldwide. Its electric propulsion technology is developed and serviced at its facilities in Endicott, New York and Rochester, U.K.
Ref. No. 070/2023
Nicole Gable
Media Relations
For media inquiries

Attachments

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 14:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BAE SYSTEMS PLC
10:57aBae : to power North America's largest battery-electric bus order with zero-emission propu..
PU
04:04aBAE Systems to Reduce Air Astana Stake in Kazakh Carrier's IPO
MT
06/01BAE Systems launches technology partner program for core national security missions; Mi..
AQ
06/01BAE Systems Kicks Off GBP500 Million Share Buyback
MT
06/01BAE Systems announces third tranche of share buyback programme
AN
05/31BAE Systems Launches Technology Partner Program for Core National Security Missions
CI
05/31BAE Systems in Talks to Build Weapons Production Base in Ukraine
MT
05/30Ukraine says it's working with BAE to set up weapons production facility
RE
05/30UK's FTSE 100 falls as energy stocks slip; Unilever weighs
RE
05/30India Accuses Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems of Corruption Over Fighter Jet Deal, FT Reports
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAE SYSTEMS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 24 357 M 30 237 M 30 237 M
Net income 2023 1 682 M 2 087 M 2 087 M
Net Debt 2023 3 169 M 3 934 M 3 934 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,4x
Yield 2023 3,08%
Capitalization 28 620 M 35 528 M 35 528 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
EV / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 93 100
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 940,00 GBX
Average target price 1 034,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Cressida Hogg Chairman
Julian Frederick Charles Cracknell Chief Technology & Information Officer
Christopher Grigg Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC9.81%35 528
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.45%142 078
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.11%116 149
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.14%68 048
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-15.66%57 730
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.34%34 958
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer