BAE : to power North America's largest battery-electric bus order with zero-emission propulsion systems

BAE Systems to power North America's largest battery-electric bus order with zero-emission propulsion systems

BAE Systems, a leader in heavy-duty electric propulsion , announced that the ten transit authorities members of the Association du Transport Urbain du Quebec (ATUQ) have ordered up to 1,229 battery-electric buses using BAE Systems' Gen3 electric drive system, allowing them to run emission-free.

BAE Systems will provide its electric drive systems to Nova Bus for integration on the buses. The battery-electric bus order is the largest to date in North America and builds on the 1,800 buses in the province already powered by BAE Systems' technology.

ATUQ represents public transportation organizations that serve the major urban centers in the province of Québec: Montréal, Laval, Longueuil and the greater metropolitan area, as well as Québec City, Lévis, Gatineau, Trois-Rivières, Saguenay and Sherbrooke. Together, they provide 99 percent of the public transportation trips in the province.

"We are proud to advance the transition to zero-emission public transportation in Quebec," said Bob Lamanna, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. "This order marks the next step toward full fleet electrification - delivering reliable, high-performance systems to help ATUQ's members reach their environmental goals."

Gen3, BAE Systems' latest electric drive system, features an electric motor and advanced power electronics to produce a clean mode of transportation for buses. The system uses innovative technology, such as silicon carbide to improve heat management, lightweight components, and increased electrical efficiency for enhanced vehicle performance. Using a flexible design, the reduced number of connections create a compact system and allow the buses to travel longer distances on a single charge.

"This order represents our collective commitment to improving air quality, meeting the provincial government ambitious targets and contributing to Canada's zero-emission future," said Marc-Andre Varin, general manager of ATUQ. "BAE Systems has been with us from the beginning of our journey, starting with electric-hybrids and now the switch to all-electric buses. This is a big leap forward in our plans to provide sustainable transit service."

Building on 25 years of innovation, BAE Systems has more than 16,000 propulsion systems in service on transit buses worldwide. Its electric propulsion technology is developed and serviced at its facilities in Endicott, New York and Rochester, U.K.

