Jan 6 (Reuters) - Some of BP's largest shareholders have urged the company to approach Charles Woodburn, the BAE Systems chief executive, about becoming the company's next boss, Sky news reported on Saturday. (Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)
BAE Systems plc
Equities
BA.
GB0002634946
Aerospace & Defense
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1,153 GBX
|-0.22%
|+3.83%
|+3.83%
|12:38pm
Stocks mentioned in the article
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+3.83%
|44 427 M $
|+1.47%
|122 B $
|+0.72%
|113 B $
|+0.37%
|70 856 M $
|-2.22%
|69 164 M $
|-2.57%
|38 896 M $
|-1.03%
|31 594 M $
|+6.95%
|24 130 M $
|-5.47%
|18 300 M $
|+1.00%
|16 354 M $
