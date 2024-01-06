BAE Systems plc is one of the world's leaders in designing, producing and marketing defense and aerospace systems and equipment. The activity is organized mainly around three families of products and services: - land-based equipment: combat vehicles, tanks, missile launchers, artillery systems, munitions, etc.; - electronic communication, navigation, and simulation systems. The group also offers ship and boat repair services; - aeronautical and marine equipment: aircraft, watercraft, submarines, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (19.8%), Europe (13%), the United States (43.7%), Saudi Arabia (10.9%), Qatar (5%), Middle East (1.1%), Australia (3.7%), Asia/Pacific (1.8%), Canada (0.5%) and other (0.5%).