CV90 Holland:Investing in the Future Battlefield

The modification of the CV9035NL vehicles from steel tracks to a rubber track system has many benefits, including cutting the noise level inside the vehicle by a massive 10 dB and vibration levels by 65 percent.

'The reduced vibration levels will increase the life expectancy of electronics, optronics, and ammunition, which will significantly reduce vehicle running costs,' explains Dan Lindell, Director Combat Vehicles at BAE Systems Hägglunds. 'What's more, with the reduction of close to 1 tonne in vehicle weight as a result of the change to a rubber track system, there will be increased potential for continuous growth.'

There are significant benefits for the Dutch CV90 crew too. The change to a rubber track system will help to reduce crew fatigue thanks to reduced noise levels inside the vehicle. The adjustment also improves the CV90's stealth on the battlefield and increases its mobility in the most challenging conditions.