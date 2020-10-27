Log in
CV90 Holland:Investing in the Future Battlefield

10/27/2020 | 06:46pm EDT

The modification of the CV9035NL vehicles from steel tracks to a rubber track system has many benefits, including cutting the noise level inside the vehicle by a massive 10 dB and vibration levels by 65 percent.

'The reduced vibration levels will increase the life expectancy of electronics, optronics, and ammunition, which will significantly reduce vehicle running costs,' explains Dan Lindell, Director Combat Vehicles at BAE Systems Hägglunds. 'What's more, with the reduction of close to 1 tonne in vehicle weight as a result of the change to a rubber track system, there will be increased potential for continuous growth.'

There are significant benefits for the Dutch CV90 crew too. The change to a rubber track system will help to reduce crew fatigue thanks to reduced noise levels inside the vehicle. The adjustment also improves the CV90's stealth on the battlefield and increases its mobility in the most challenging conditions.

Continuousdevelopment

'This development is a real strategic milestone in the CV90's approach to holistic survivability,' added Lindell. 'It complements the already existing stealth- and soft-kill layers with further means to defeat the incoming threat, making survivability even more achievable.'

In the club

While focused on the next phase of their Mid-Life Upgrade program, the Netherlands still finds time to join six other European nations as part of the CV90 User Club.

These annual meetings - normally held in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, where BAE Systems manufactures the CV90 - are a forum for each nation to share combat experiences, concerns about emerging threats and requirements, or ideas for new innovations and technologies.
As a member of the club there is always something more to learn as the group works closely together with the CV90 team to continuously evolve the vehicle's capabilities as a modern, advanced, and affordable combat vehicle.

---

The rubber track system is jointly developed by Soucy International in Quebec, Canada, and BAE Systems Hägglunds in Sweden. Soucy has designed and produced the tracks and BAE Systems has qualified the system in full-scale trials. CV90s with rubber track systems are already in use by the Norwegian forces and have been through the real test of active missions in northern Afghanistan.

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 22:44:05 UTC

