  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BAE Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/23 11:36:06 am
532.8 GBX   -1.00%
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dean Armstrong: What International Women in Engineering Day means to us

06/23/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
I'm an engineer by background and I'm really passionate about engineering being a healthy discipline for our long term prosperity, not just in BAE Systems but right across the UK. This means we need engineering to be attractive and accessible to a broad range of people from any and all backgrounds. The engineering activities on our products are amongst the most complex and demanding of any industry and, to be successful, we need to attract and retain the most talented and committed people, whatever their background. This means we need to create an inclusive environment which allows all of our team to be themselves and to be at their best, feeling safe, valued and able to contribute as equals with all of their colleagues.

We have a big and growing ambition to be a truly inclusive workplace right across the company and we are making progress. We have a long way to go, but we are committed to the journey. I'm personally committed to this, and to support our agenda I'm sponsoring the GEN* Employee Resource Group (ERG) in Submarines to help the team (led by Harriet Gibbons) build awareness and create a more inclusive environment for everyone, whatever their gender. There's loads going in on this area but I'll give a few quick examples: we are adapting the way we recruit people to be more gender neutral in our language including the way we write job specs; we are looking at some really basic things like the sizing of PPE being suitable for all shapes and sizes of person; and we are really driving to ensure our early careers processes are inclusive in the way we recruit, develop and support all of our new recruits. I'd encourage anyone to get involved with GEN or any of the Employee Resource Groups. We have growing support and could use as much help as possible - it would be great for more people to demonstrate their commitment to a fully inclusive environment.

As a final point, I wanted to share a further personal motivation which drives me to do my bit to help with this. I'm a father of 3 with 1 boy and 2 girls (plus 2 more step children). I do worry about equal opportunities, equal pay, and just the general equality they will experience when they enter the world of work. I want them all to have the opportunities and experiences which they earn and deserve without any discrimination based on who they are. If I can do anything to help with this and encourage others to do so then I might just help to nudge this in the right direction. I think we can all make a difference if we get behind this.

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 21:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BAE SYSTEMS PLC
06/09BAE  : World Oceans Day
PU
06/08BAE  : signs up to support Scottish marine litter campaign; Keep Scotland Beauti..
AQ
06/08BAE  : Signs Environmental Partnership Deal in Scotland
MT
06/08BAE  : signs up to support Scottish marine litter campaign
PU
06/07BAE  : challenges Scottish apprentices to innovate for carbon net zero drive
AQ
06/05BAE  : challenges Scottish apprentices to innovate for carbon net zero drive
PU
06/04BAE  : The Isle of Wight 'Bat Professor'
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 535 M 30 070 M 30 070 M
Net income 2021 1 378 M 1 924 M 1 924 M
Net Debt 2021 2 434 M 3 399 M 3 399 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 4,60%
Capitalization 17 166 M 23 972 M 23 969 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 89 600
Free-Float 92,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 5,33 GBX
Average target price 608,11 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11 313%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Steve Nicholas Millward Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Hudson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC10.11%24 135
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION22.19%131 650
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION7.75%106 304
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION22.50%59 969
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION27.39%53 482
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.28%45 443