(Alliance News) - Germany plans to outfit its Eurofighter jets for electronic warfare, including equipment to jam and suppress enemy radars and air-defence targeting systems.

The German parliament's defence committee approved the fighter jet upgrades on Wednesday, dpa has learned. An initial 15 Eurofighters will be outfitted with new equipment in the first step of the project, which is expected to cost a total of more than EUR380 million.

The Eurofighters will initially be equipped to identify and combat ground-based air defence systems. The jets are later to be equipped to actively jam enemy electronics, although lawmakers have not yet approved those upgrades.

Germany's air force currently uses outdated Tornado aircraft for electronic warfare missions such as locating and destroying enemy radar systems and radar-controlled air-defence systems.

Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH is owned by Airbus SE, BAE Systems PLC and Leonardo Spa, who all own a minority stake.

Airbus shares were 1.5% higher on Wednesday afternoon in Paris at EUR136.52 each, BAE Systems shares were 0.8% lower in London at 1,042.50 pence each, and Leonardo shares in Milan fell 0.3% to EUR14.14 each.

source: dpa

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.