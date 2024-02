The industrial sector was flat, without any major news to move it and ahead of the Presidents Day holiday weekend.

BAE Systems completed its $5.5 billion purchase of U.S.-based Ball Aerospace. The defense company is also expected to report buoyant demand in its full-year results next week.

Barnes Group reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings but sales fell short of analysts' projections.

02-16-24 1651ET