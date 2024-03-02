WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is conducting an environmental review of Micron's planned up to $100 billion dynamic random-access memory chips manufacturing campus in central New York, the agency said on Friday.

Micron has applied for funding under the $39 billion Commerce Department "Chips and Science" U.S. semiconductor subsidy program and an environmental review is required if the project receives government funding, USACE said.

The company is seeking government support for the project it plans to starting building next year, with two of the four planned 600,000 square foot (55,741 square meters) fabrication units open by 2029, according to the filing.

Micron intends to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to construct a new 1,400-acre mega chips campus in Clay, New York, with $20 billion planned by 2030.

The planned project includes constructing a childcare and health care center, a connection to the National Grid substation and a rail spur, according to the filing. Two more fabs would be operational by 2041, according to the filing.

The Commerce Department declined to comment on Friday. Micron did not immediately have a comment. A March 19 meeting on the environmental review is planned.

The review will take at least a few months if not longer and begin with a 30-day period for public input on the scope. After a draft environmental impact statement is completed it will be made public and available for public comment for 45 days before it can be finalized.

So far, Commerce has announced $1.7 billion in planned subsidies from the program, including $1.5 billion to GlobalFoundries to build a new semiconductor production facility in Malta, New York, and expand existing operations there and in Burlington, Vermont.

The department in January announced a $162 million planned award to Microchip Technology and $35 million to a BAE Systems facility in New Hampshire in December.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Monday chips companies should expect significantly fewer subsidies than they sought and added the department is prioritizing projects that will be operational by 2030.

The Commerce Department plans to invest $28 billion in leading edge chips manufacturing – but those companies have requested more than $70 billion. Raimondo added the department is engaged in tough negotiations with individual companies. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese and Josie Kao)