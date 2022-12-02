Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp
on Friday rolled out its new B-21 "Raider" jet, the
first of a new fleet of long-range stealth nuclear bombers for
the United States Air Force.
The B-21 was unveiled during a dramatic ceremony at
Northrop's Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, offering members of
the public the first look at the new bomber.
The B-21, which carries a similar "flying wing" shape to its
predecessor, the B-2, will be able to deliver both conventional
and nuclear weapons around the world using long-range and
mid-air refueling capabilities.
The aircraft were projected to cost approximately $550
million each in 2010 dollars, or about $750 million in today's
inflation-adjusted dollars.
The Air Force planned to buy at least 100 of the planes and
begin to replace B-1 and B-2 bombers.
Northrop beat out a team comprised of Boeing Co and
Lockheed Martin Corp when it won the 2015 contract to
make the bomber. Engine-maker Pratt & Whitney, Collins
Aerospace, GKN Aerospace, BAE Systems and Spirit
Aerosystems are among the more than 400 suppliers in 40
states.
Northrop is calling the plane a sixth generation aircraft
given its ability to connect to other aircraft and easily
integrate future weapons into its systems architecture.
The B-21 also features more durable, stealth-enabling low
observable surface material that will require less maintenance
and keep operations costs and downtime to a minimum, Doug Young,
sector vice president and general manager at Northrop Grumman
Aeronautics Systems, told Reuters in an interview.
The presentation provided the first video and photo images
of the new bomber. Previously, only artist renderings have been
published.
Six of the planes, which is to have its first flight in
mid-2023, are in various stages of assembly. More than 8,000
people from Northrop Grumman, industry partners and the Air
Force currently work on the program.
