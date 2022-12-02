Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BAE Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-02 am EST
813.20 GBX   -0.22%
12/02Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force
RE
12/02Northrop Grumman set to unveil B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force
RE
12/01Japan, Italy, UK To Announce Joint Jet Fighter Project Led By BAE Systems, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force

12/02/2022 | 08:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp on Friday rolled out its new B-21 "Raider" jet, the first of a new fleet of long-range stealth nuclear bombers for the United States Air Force.

The B-21 was unveiled during a dramatic ceremony at Northrop's Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, offering members of the public the first look at the new bomber.

The B-21, which carries a similar "flying wing" shape to its predecessor, the B-2, will be able to deliver both conventional and nuclear weapons around the world using long-range and mid-air refueling capabilities.

The aircraft were projected to cost approximately $550 million each in 2010 dollars, or about $750 million in today's inflation-adjusted dollars.

The Air Force planned to buy at least 100 of the planes and begin to replace B-1 and B-2 bombers.

Northrop beat out a team comprised of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp when it won the 2015 contract to make the bomber. Engine-maker Pratt & Whitney, Collins Aerospace, GKN Aerospace, BAE Systems and Spirit Aerosystems are among the more than 400 suppliers in 40 states.

Northrop is calling the plane a sixth generation aircraft given its ability to connect to other aircraft and easily integrate future weapons into its systems architecture.

The B-21 also features more durable, stealth-enabling low observable surface material that will require less maintenance and keep operations costs and downtime to a minimum, Doug Young, sector vice president and general manager at Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems, told Reuters in an interview.

The presentation provided the first video and photo images of the new bomber. Previously, only artist renderings have been published.

Six of the planes, which is to have its first flight in mid-2023, are in various stages of assembly. More than 8,000 people from Northrop Grumman, industry partners and the Air Force currently work on the program. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by David Gregorio and Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAE SYSTEMS PLC -0.22% 813.2 Delayed Quote.47.91%
BOEING 4.03% 182.87 Delayed Quote.-12.69%
COLLINS CO., LTD. -4.02% 19.1 End-of-day quote.24.84%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 2.59% 496.23 Delayed Quote.36.09%
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 2.89% 545.6 Delayed Quote.37.00%
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC. 2.47% 27.4 Delayed Quote.-37.94%
All news about BAE SYSTEMS PLC
12/02Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force
RE
12/02Northrop Grumman set to unveil B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force
RE
12/01Japan, Italy, UK To Announce Joint Jet Fighter Project Led By BAE Systems, Mitsubishi H..
MT
12/01Japan, Britain and Italy to announce joint fighter project as early as next week - sour..
RE
12/01Japan, Britain and Italy to announce joint fighter project as early as next week - sour..
RE
12/01Bae : Proud to support thosewho serve and protect us
PU
12/01MilDef Receives Additional Order from Rheinmetall-BAE Systems Joint Venture
MT
12/01LONDON BROKER RATINGS: RBC cuts Anglo American to 'sector perform'
AN
11/30Bae : Demonstrating the effectiveness of APKWS® against agile, high-speed military drones
PU
11/30BAE Systems Teams with Elbit Systems of America, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, and Qineti..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAE SYSTEMS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 975 M 28 142 M 28 142 M
Net income 2022 1 530 M 1 875 M 1 875 M
Net Debt 2022 2 862 M 3 506 M 3 506 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 3,27%
Capitalization 25 062 M 30 699 M 30 699 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 91 400
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 813,20 GBX
Average target price 922,30 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Julian Frederick Charles Cracknell Chief Technology & Information Officer
Marc Gomes Casseres Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC47.91%30 699
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION15.62%148 662
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION36.09%130 049
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION40.96%83 974
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION22.67%70 077
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.70%43 793