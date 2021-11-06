Regeneration for a greener future

Close to the Scottish city of Glasgow, is Bishopton, home to Dargavel Village - one of the largest brownfield regeneration projects in the UK.

The 1900-acre, former Royal Ordnance Factory site, is being sustainably transformed to provide 4000 new homes, and create an aspirational place to live where housing, greenspaces, nature, community and commercial uses, are brought together in an integrated and co-ordinated way.

Designed around village squares and green spaces, this award-winning, brownfield development supports the local and UK long-term housing strategies with a high quality, sustainable and effective housing supply over twenty years.

The core development area encompasses greenspaces and sits alongside 450 acres of ecologically rich brownfield land, designated as Dargavel Country Park. Our aim is to achieve increased access and enjoyment of nature for the local community, whilst enabling the long-term protection and enhancement of biodiversity.

Around 1800 residential properties have already been constructed, following the decontamination, demolition, remediation and earthworks of 460 acres of residential land and 320 acres of community woodland park.

The work includes demolition and foundation removals of 770 buildings with 95% of the materials being re-used on the development, including in the 5.4km of road infrastructure. In total this equates to more than 100,000 tonnes of brick and 190,000 tonnes of concrete.

Within the boundaries of the site, we have at least 26 species of mammal, 117 species of birds, 382 plants, 55 invertebrates, 16 fish, 4 species of amphibian alongside 535 species of fungi.

Created three acres of aquatic and wetland habitat; 200 acres of managed grassland; and nesting and breeding habitats for a range of fauna, including delivery of a long-term ecological monitoring and management plan.

Created Village Square green spaces with wild flower meadow areas providing habitats for insects, bats, birds and small mammals.

Planted approximately 25,000 trees to date through green spaces, utilising a native tree mix.

Established a partnership tree nursery for growth and development for use within the wider site and supporting the community.

Constructed 8km of public accessible off-road path network and 250 acres of landscaped public green space, connecting the local countryside with residential areas, whilst promoting walking and cycling.

Established eight pine marten boxes, four badger tunnels, two osprey-nesting platforms, a barn owl tower, and enhanced wetland habitats for otters.