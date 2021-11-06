Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BAE Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regeneration for a greener future

11/06/2021 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Close to the Scottish city of Glasgow, is Bishopton, home to Dargavel Village - one of the largest brownfield regeneration projects in the UK.

The 1900-acre, former Royal Ordnance Factory site, is being sustainably transformed to provide 4000 new homes, and create an aspirational place to live where housing, greenspaces, nature, community and commercial uses, are brought together in an integrated and co-ordinated way.

Designed around village squares and green spaces, this award-winning, brownfield development supports the local and UK long-term housing strategies with a high quality, sustainable and effective housing supply over twenty years.

The core development area encompasses greenspaces and sits alongside 450 acres of ecologically rich brownfield land, designated as Dargavel Country Park. Our aim is to achieve increased access and enjoyment of nature for the local community, whilst enabling the long-term protection and enhancement of biodiversity.

Around 1800 residential properties have already been constructed, following the decontamination, demolition, remediation and earthworks of 460 acres of residential land and 320 acres of community woodland park.

The work includes demolition and foundation removals of 770 buildings with 95% of the materials being re-used on the development, including in the 5.4km of road infrastructure. In total this equates to more than 100,000 tonnes of brick and 190,000 tonnes of concrete.

Within the boundaries of the site, we have at least 26 species of mammal, 117 species of birds, 382 plants, 55 invertebrates, 16 fish, 4 species of amphibian alongside 535 species of fungi.

We have:

  • Created three acres of aquatic and wetland habitat; 200 acres of managed grassland; and nesting and breeding habitats for a range of fauna, including delivery of a long-term ecological monitoring and management plan.
  • Created Village Square green spaces with wild flower meadow areas providing habitats for insects, bats, birds and small mammals.
  • Planted approximately 25,000 trees to date through green spaces, utilising a native tree mix.
  • Established a partnership tree nursery for growth and development for use within the wider site and supporting the community.
  • Constructed 8km of public accessible off-road path network and 250 acres of landscaped public green space, connecting the local countryside with residential areas, whilst promoting walking and cycling.
  • Established eight pine marten boxes, four badger tunnels, two osprey-nesting platforms, a barn owl tower, and enhanced wetland habitats for otters.
In October 2021, we received three Brownfield Awards for our regeneration of the former Royal Ordnance Factory at Bishopton. The Dargavel Village development won the Best Biodiversity Enhancement category, and was named Best Urban Regeneration/Brownfield Scheme. It was also awarded the Judges Choice Award.

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 06 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2021 06:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BAE SYSTEMS PLC
02:08aRegeneration for a greener future
PU
11/04BAE Systems helping cities on journey to zero emissions
PU
11/02Nova Bus announces new order for 3 electric buses to San Francisco Municipal Transporta..
AQ
11/02Resilience – so much more than we think
PU
10/31With an eye on China, Japan's ruling party makes unprecedented defence spending pledge
RE
10/2857mm Mk 110 selected for U.S. Navy's new Constellation-class frigates
PU
10/28BAE Systems Receives a $26 Million Contract
CI
10/28How to avoid being held to ransom
PU
10/27BAE Systems Lands Five-Year Contract With US Navy
MT
10/27BAE Systems plc Receives $478 Million U.S. Navy Contract for Systems Engineering and In..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAE SYSTEMS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 21 489 M 28 999 M 28 999 M
Net income 2021 1 432 M 1 932 M 1 932 M
Net Debt 2021 2 474 M 3 339 M 3 339 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 4,28%
Capitalization 18 223 M 24 582 M 24 591 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 574,00 GBX
Average target price 631,99 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Steve Nicholas Millward Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Hudson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC17.43%24 582
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.00%132 017
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.49%92 526
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION16.21%56 544
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION33.15%55 234
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.52%43 590