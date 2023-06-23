(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning and Thursday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

UBS raises Whitbread price target to 4,200 (4,075) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies raises Whitbread price target to 4,200 (4,000) pence - 'buy'

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts National Grid price target to 1,050 (1,080) pence - 'hold'

----------

Shore Capital starts BAE Systems with 'buy' - price target 1,166 pence

----------

HSBC cuts Taylor Wimpey to 'hold' - price target 120 pence

----------

HSBC cuts Persimmon to 'hold' - price target 1,190 pence

----------

HSBC cuts Berkeley Group to 'reduce' - price target 3,000 pence

----------

HSBC cuts Barratt Developments to 'hold' - price target 440 pence

----------

Berenberg cuts Phoenix Group price target to 770 (820) pence - 'buy'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Jefferies cuts Travis Perkins price target to 896 (1,060) pence - 'hold'

----------

JPMorgan raises FirstGroup price target to 148 (131) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Shore Capital starts Qinetiq with 'buy' - price target 493 pence

----------

Shore Capital starts Chemring Group with 'buy' - price target 346 pence

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Shore Capital starts Avon Protection with 'sell' - price target 753 pence

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.