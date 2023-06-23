(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning and Thursday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
UBS raises Whitbread price target to 4,200 (4,075) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies raises Whitbread price target to 4,200 (4,000) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts National Grid price target to 1,050 (1,080) pence - 'hold'
----------
Shore Capital starts BAE Systems with 'buy' - price target 1,166 pence
----------
HSBC cuts Taylor Wimpey to 'hold' - price target 120 pence
----------
HSBC cuts Persimmon to 'hold' - price target 1,190 pence
----------
HSBC cuts Berkeley Group to 'reduce' - price target 3,000 pence
----------
HSBC cuts Barratt Developments to 'hold' - price target 440 pence
----------
Berenberg cuts Phoenix Group price target to 770 (820) pence - 'buy'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Jefferies cuts Travis Perkins price target to 896 (1,060) pence - 'hold'
----------
JPMorgan raises FirstGroup price target to 148 (131) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Shore Capital starts Qinetiq with 'buy' - price target 493 pence
----------
Shore Capital starts Chemring Group with 'buy' - price target 346 pence
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Shore Capital starts Avon Protection with 'sell' - price target 753 pence
----------
