  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  BAE Systems plc
  News
  Summary
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

U.S. State Dept approves potential warship sale to Greece, Pentagon says

12/10/2021 | 04:19pm EST
WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of four Multi-Mission Surface Combatant ships for $6.9 billion to Greece alongside $2.5 billion worth of upgrades to Greece's existing Meko Class ships, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The deal follows a September agreement where Greece said it would buy French frigates worth about 3 billion euros ($3.51 billion).

The proposed sale would include four Multi-Mission Surface Combatant Ships, similar to the 370-plus-foot-long Littoral Combat Ships used by the U.S. Navy, and associated missiles, sonars, weapons, spares and technical support, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon said Lockheed Martin was the prime contractor for the ships.

The State Department also approved a potential sale of $2.5 billion worth of upgrades and modernization to four vessels in Greece's existing fleet of Meko Class frigates, the Pentagon said. The potential package includes Phalanx missile upgrade kits to protect against cruise missiles, MK 49 Guided Missile Launcher Systems, new sonars and support.

Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed and BAE Systems are the prime contractors for that sale, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Friday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

Greece contributes to NATO operations in Kosovo, supports NATO's southern flank, as well as counterterrorism and counter-piracy maritime efforts in the Mediterranean. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 0.22% 551.2 Delayed Quote.12.52%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.37% 344.88 Delayed Quote.-3.21%
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 0.00% 86.16 Delayed Quote.20.49%
Financials
Sales 2021 21 473 M 28 477 M 28 477 M
Net income 2021 1 452 M 1 926 M 1 926 M
Net Debt 2021 2 542 M 3 371 M 3 371 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 4,47%
Capitalization 17 395 M 23 019 M 23 069 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 92,4%
Managers and Directors
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Steve Nicholas Millward Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Hudson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC12.52%22 950
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION20.49%129 169
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-3.21%94 760
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.48%58 320
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION35.69%56 285
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.61%42 487