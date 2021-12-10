U.S. State Dept approves potential warship sale to Greece, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has
approved the potential sale of four Multi-Mission Surface
Combatant ships for $6.9 billion to Greece alongside $2.5
billion worth of upgrades to Greece's existing Meko Class ships,
the Pentagon said on Friday.
The deal follows a September agreement where Greece said it
would buy French frigates worth about 3 billion euros ($3.51
billion).
The proposed sale would include four Multi-Mission Surface
Combatant Ships, similar to the 370-plus-foot-long Littoral
Combat Ships used by the U.S. Navy, and associated missiles,
sonars, weapons, spares and technical support, the Pentagon
said.
The Pentagon said Lockheed Martin was the prime
contractor for the ships.
The State Department also approved a potential sale of $2.5
billion worth of upgrades and modernization to four vessels in
Greece's existing fleet of Meko Class frigates, the Pentagon
said. The potential package includes Phalanx missile upgrade
kits to protect against cruise missiles, MK 49 Guided Missile
Launcher Systems, new sonars and support.
Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed and BAE Systems
are the prime contractors for that sale, the Pentagon
said.
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified
Congress of the possible sale on Friday.
Despite approval by the State Department, the notification
does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that
negotiations have concluded.
Greece contributes to NATO operations in Kosovo, supports
NATO's southern flank, as well as counterterrorism and
counter-piracy maritime efforts in the Mediterranean.
