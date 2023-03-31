Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  BAE Systems plc
  News
  7. Summary
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:31:27 2023-03-31 am EDT
982.20 GBX   +0.72%
UBS likes Beazley; Berenberg cuts Wood Group

03/31/2023 | 05:02am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning and Thursday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Bank of America raises BAE Systems price target to 1,150 (1,015) pence - 'buy'

----------

Stifel raises CRH price target to 50 (42.50) EUR - 'buy'

----------

Citigroup raises CRH price target to 55 (50) EUR - 'buy'

----------

UBS raises Beazley to 'buy' (sell) - price target 688 (646) pence

----------

SocGen cuts SSE price target to 2,050 (2,100) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies raises SSE price target to 1,900 (1,830) pence - 'hold'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises SSE price target to 2,354 (2,343) pence - 'buy'

----------

Deutsche Bank raises International Consolidated Airlines to 'buy' (hold) - price target 200 (180) pence

----------

Barclays raises International Consolidated Airlines to 'overweight' (equal weight) - price target 170 (165) pence

----------

Credit Suisse cuts Lloyds price target to 70 (73) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Credit Suisse cuts NatWest price target to 360 (380) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Credit Suisse cuts HSBC price target to 580 (585) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Credit Suisse raises Standard Chartered to 'neutral' (under perform) - price target 565 (555) pence

----------

Exane BNP raises Pearson to 'outperform' - price target 1050 pence

----------

RBC raises Burberry price target to 2,400 (2,200) pence - 'sector perform'

----------

Bank of America raises Next price target to 8,140 (7,800) pence - 'buy'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

UBS cuts Victrex price target to 1,520 (1,600) pence - 'sell'

----------

Berenberg raises Travis Perkins price target to 1,000 (890) pence - 'hold'

----------

Barclays raises Wizz Air price target to 2,450 (2,400) pence - 'underweight'

----------

Barclays raises easyJet to 'overweight' (equal weight) - price target 570 (510) pence

----------

Berenberg cuts John Wood Group to 'hold' (buy) - price target 200 (165) pence

----------

Berenberg raises Grafton Group price target to 1,050 (1,030) pence - 'buy'

----------

Liberum starts discoverIE with 'hold' - price target 105 pence

----------

Jefferies raises Spire Healthcare to 'buy' (hold) - price target 250 (240) pence

----------

Jefferies cuts IP Group price target to 90 (110) pence - 'buy'

----------

SMALL CAP, AIM AND OTHER MAIN MARKET

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Keywords Studios with 'hold' - price target 2,700 pence

----------

Barclays raises Ryanair price target to 23.50 (23) EUR - 'overweight'

----------

HSBC raises Ceres Power to 'buy' (hold) - price target 440 (400) pence

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

fermer